Rita Edochie seeks fans' financial support for ailing Muonagor's treatment

News Agency Of Nigeria

Muonagor's current health condition had taken a toll and needs urgent support to recover.

Amaechi Muonagor is currently battling with partial stroke and kidney disease [Leadership News]
Amaechi Muonagor is currently battling with partial stroke and kidney disease [Leadership News]

The renowned actress took to her Instagram page @ritaedochie alongside a video clip of the ailing actor to solicit financial assistance for the actor, saying his health condition had taken a toll and, as such needed urgent support to recover.

According to her, actor Muonagor is currently battling with partial stroke and kidney disease and, therefore, needs donations and fundraising to aid his treatment.

Great lovers of Rita Edochie, I trust you are all doing well, so sad that one of us is not doing well at all.

“The person in the video is our esteemed colleague, Amaechi Muonagor a veteran actor. He is currently battling with partial stroke and kidney disease.

“His health condition has taken a toll and he urgently needs our support to recover. We appeal to your generosity and kindness to donate and raise funds to aid his treatment.

“Every contribution, no matter how small, can make a significant difference in saving his life and bringing him back to health.

“Let’s come together as a community and rally behind Amaechi during this challenging time. Your help and support are valued.

“We should not sympathise with death, let us rise to save a soul” she said.

The actress also dropped the details and information to reach the ailing actor.

"Below is the account you are to donate through, 3036808437 Amaechi Muonagor Chidubem First Bank PLC.

“You can also get to him via these phone numbers: 08033888398, 0803332196.

“Thank you for your compassion and intent generosity. Remain blessed,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, the ailing actor Amaechi Muonagor had earlier called for financial assistance through another colleague Kingsley Orji, to carry out a kidney transplant in India, in a video circulating on social media.

Orji, who sat by his side to appeal, revealed that Muonagor left the teaching hospital some days ago due to financial constraints. He stated that the illness had affected his speech and urged fans and well-wishers to contribute to a transplant surgery.

"It has not been easy. He has been in this condition for months now. He wants to go for a kidney transplant. What we want is for you to help us for him to travel to India.

"He just came back from the ICU in Nnewi Teaching Hospital a couple of days ago. He was responding to treatment but not very well.

"We decided to bring him home because there was no money, but it is not advisable. He barely talks well. Please, he needs your help”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), recalls that in November 2023, Muonagor had cried out for help, after revealing he was battling paralysis, which had affected half of his first leg.

News Agency Of Nigeria

