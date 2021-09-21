One photo a lot of people have been talking about is that of Nollywood actress Rita Dominic and her partner, Fidelis Anosike.
Rita Dominic steps out in style with her partner Fidelis Anosike
The actress went public about her relationship in December 2020.
The couple stepped out for an event over the weekend and they looked amazing together.
In a recent chat, the movie star was asked why she revealed the identity of her partner and she said it was a spur of the moment.
"That's the thing...it just happened. Oh my goodness Chude! Anyway...It just happened, a spur of the moment, happiness. Once in a while, you want to share certain things with people and I felt like my lovers, had been there for me for decades," she said.
It would be recalled that on Boxing Day, 2020, Dominic sent social media into a frenzy when she shared some cosy photos with her partner, Fidelis Anosike.
Dominic's partner, Anosike, is the founder of Folio Media Group, a multi-media company that owns Daily Times Nigeria (founded 1926), the country’s oldest newspaper.
