RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rita Dominic steps out in style with her partner Fidelis Anosike

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The actress went public about her relationship in December 2020.

Fidelis Anosike and Rita Dominic [LIB]

One photo a lot of people have been talking about is that of Nollywood actress Rita Dominic and her partner, Fidelis Anosike.

Recommended articles

The couple stepped out for an event over the weekend and they looked amazing together.

In a recent chat, the movie star was asked why she revealed the identity of her partner and she said it was a spur of the moment.

Fidelis Anosike and Rita Dominic [LIB]
Fidelis Anosike and Rita Dominic [LIB] Pulse Nigeria

"That's the thing...it just happened. Oh my goodness Chude! Anyway...It just happened, a spur of the moment, happiness. Once in a while, you want to share certain things with people and I felt like my lovers, had been there for me for decades," she said.

It would be recalled that on Boxing Day, 2020, Dominic sent social media into a frenzy when she shared some cosy photos with her partner, Fidelis Anosike.

Rita Dominic and her partner Fidelis Anosike [Instagram/RitaDominic]
Rita Dominic and her partner Fidelis Anosike [Instagram/RitaDominic] Pulse Nigeria

Dominic's partner, Anosike, is the founder of Folio Media Group, a multi-media company that owns Daily Times Nigeria (founded 1926), the country’s oldest newspaper.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wizkid says he is searching for a wife

Rita Dominic steps out in style with her partner Fidelis Anosike

King Sunny Ade loses wife a day to his 74th birthday

Omawumi discusses love, peace and happiness on 'Love Deep, High Life' [Pulse Album Review]

BBNaija 2021: Liquorose says she'll love to bring Kayvee back

BBNaija 2021: Biggie issues Nini new top secret prank task

Here are the top 5 longest running Nigerian albums on Billboard's World Music Albums chart

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' ties Fela's 'Black President' as the longest running album on Billboard's World Albums chart

Ckay's 'Love Nwantiti' charts at No. 23 on the official UK top 40

Trending

Nollywood veteran Chinwetalu Agu spotted wearing a Biafran flag outfit

Nollywood veteran Chinwetalu Agu [LIB]

BBNaija 2021: Daddy Freeze celebrates Whitemoney for looking away after Angel flashed her private part

Whitemoney [Twitter/ caramel_jane]

Tonto Dikeh says ex Prince Kpokpogri is planning to expose her nudes

Tonto Dikeh and her ex boyfriend Comrade Prince Kpokpogri [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [DailyTimes]

Singer Omah Lay unfollows girlfriend on Instagram amid cheating accusations

Nigerian music star Omah Lay [Instagram/OmahLay]