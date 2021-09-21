Rita Dominic steps out in style with her partner Fidelis Anosike

The couple stepped out for an event over the weekend and they looked amazing together.

In a recent chat, the movie star was asked why she revealed the identity of her partner and she said it was a spur of the moment.

Pulse Nigeria

"That's the thing...it just happened. Oh my goodness Chude! Anyway...It just happened, a spur of the moment, happiness. Once in a while, you want to share certain things with people and I felt like my lovers, had been there for me for decades," she said.

It would be recalled that on Boxing Day, 2020, Dominic sent social media into a frenzy when she shared some cosy photos with her partner, Fidelis Anosike.

Pulse Nigeria