Rihanna becomes Barbados' ambassador

Rihanna Singer becomes Barbados' ambassador

Rihanna's new national role as an ambassador will see her promoting education, tourism and investment of Barbados.

Rihanna play

Rihanna

(Instagram/BadGirlRiri)

Rihanna has emerged Barbados' ambassador having made the country so proud as one of the world's biggest music acts.

Born Robyn Fenty, Rihanna was appointed Barbados' ‘Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary’ by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.

Rihanna's new national role will see her promoting education, tourism and investment of Barbados.

The singer’s love for her country has been evident in her philanthropic and patriotic activities.

In an acceptance statement, Rihanna said she couldn’t be more proud to take on such a prestigious role in her home country.

