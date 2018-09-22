Rihanna becomes Barbados' ambassador

news

Rihanna has emerged Barbados' ambassador having made the country so proud as one of the world's biggest music acts.

Born Robyn Fenty, Rihanna was appointed Barbados' ‘Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary’ by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.

Rihanna's new national role will see her promoting education, tourism and investment of Barbados.

The singer’s love for her country has been evident in her philanthropic and patriotic activities.

In an acceptance statement, Rihanna said she couldn’t be more proud to take on such a prestigious role in her home country.

The singer is now referred to as Ambassador Fenty by the Barbados government.

Robber spent the night at Rihanna's house after robbing her

The home of the singer, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, popularly known as Rihanna, was reportedly robbed by a man who allegedly stayed the night.

According to TMZ, the suspect who is 26 years old, was identified as Eduardo Leon, of Orange County, on Thursday morning, he was arrested by police after the alarm company notified authorities that Rihanna’s security system might be tampered with.

When officers reportedly arrived at the house, they found a man who appeared to have stayed at the property overnight. At the time of the robbery, the singer was not in the house when the Burglar decided to invade her property.