Nollywood movie star Regina Daniels' husband, Ned Nwoko has gotten a Range Rover and a wristwatch worth N24M for his Moroccan wife, Laila, on her birthday.

Laila who turned 30 Friday, January 29, 2021, was spoiled by her billionaire husband with the pretty expensive gifts.

She took to her Instagram Stories where she shared photos from her birthday party with close family and friends.

She went on to share a video of the Range Rover SUV gift.

Born Laila Charani, the Moroccan is one of the numerous wives of the billionaire businessman.

Nwoko and Laila have a son, Sultan, together.

Nwoko is also married to Daniels and they also have a son together.