REACTIONS: Nigerians react as singer Crayon reveals first s**xual experience

Babatunde Lawal

Online users have reacted to the contentious tweet posted by up-and-coming Afrobeats performer Charles Chibueze Chukwu, aka Crayon, after he shared his first s*xual encounter.

Crayon (MAVIN/Blowtime)

Crayon, a recording artist with Mavin Records, had earlier tweeted about his experience with some of the first things he tried after signing a record deal.

Crayon claimed in a tweet that everything he tried for the first time was amazing, bar sex. He said that although he had always desired to lose his virginity to the person he loved, his wish had not been fulfilled. Then he continued by saying how awful it was.

Everything I did for the first time, after I got signed was amazing except my first sex though that shit was wackkkk AF!!! I wanted to lose my virginity to someone I loved but omo this life no balance at all”, he tweeted.

While many have taken the tweet as lighthearted and fun, others have criticised the singer for sharing such information with the public.

SEE REACTIONS BELOW:

"U come loose to a girl wey u no like life no balance"

"This are informations even FBI and csp Ado no fit extract from me..make una deh calm down shaa"

"We will wait for you to come back online and say this is a dare game if not nothing you fit tell me you self don dey take advice from Boy Spice"

"we did not need to know this, babe."

"You were a virgin until you got signed. And you twitted that you miss trenches yesterday. What type of trenches is that?"

"Another episode on how to tweet like a primary school student from Crayon:"

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

REACTIONS: Nigerians react as singer Crayon reveals first s**xual experience

