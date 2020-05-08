Princess Love, who is the wife of American TV personality Ray J has filed for a divorce.

The couple got married about four years ago and have two children together.

According to TMZ, Love filed the divorce documents on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in a Los Angeles County superior court.

The 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' reality TV star and her husband have been at loggerheads for a few months over an incident that occurred in Las Vegas back in November 2019.

According to her, Ray J left her and their child stranded in Vegas while she was heavily pregnant for their second child.

Ray J in his bid to calm the tension at home went all out on Valentines Day to spoil his wife...we guess that didn't turn out as planned.