ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rapper Diddy's homes raided as part of sex trafficking investigation

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The rapper was not seen in either of his properties but his sons were taken out in cuffs.

Sean Diddy Combs was spotted pacing at the Miami airport after the raid [REUTERS/Lucas Jackson]
Sean "Diddy" Combs was spotted pacing at the Miami airport after the raid [REUTERS/Lucas Jackson]

Recommended articles

On Monday, March 25, 2024, viral videos showed Homeland Security Investigations agents conducting their operations in the 17,000-square-foot mansion. His sons were also seen being taken out of the premises in handcuffs, but the rapper was nowhere to be found.

Two law enforcement officials told the Associated Press that the Federal Homeland Security Investigations agents and other law enforcement were conducting searches of the properties as part of a sex trafficking investigation. However, the officials were not authorised to publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation. It was also not clear whether Combs was the target of the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to People Magazine, Diddy's private plane travelled from California to Antigua. On Sunday evening, the jet was tracked departing the Sacramento Executive Airport and then landed at Palm Springs International Airport about an hour later.

One hour after that, his plane took off from Palm Springs and landed at the Los Angeles-based Van Nuys Airport. Then on Monday morning around 9am the plane departed the California airport and landed in Antigua.

While it remains unclear whether he was on the jet, Diddy was spotted pacing at the Miami airport after the raids took place.

It is worthy of note that the musician has faced multiple civil lawsuits over alleged sexual assault and sex trafficking.

ADVERTISEMENT

This started after his ex-girlfriend Cassie, accused him of rape and repeated physical abuse during their relationship. In the document, Cassie also alleged that the abuse was often witnessed by his workers.

His team denied the allegations and settled with Cassie out of court.

The first page of Cassie's lawsuit [The Shade Room]
The first page of Cassie's lawsuit [The Shade Room] Pulse Nigeria
Diddy and the Plaintiff Rolling stone]
Diddy and the Plaintiff Rolling stone] Pulse Nigeria
Lil Rod claims that this screenshot shows Diddy engaged in sexual activities with a female minor [TMZ]
Lil Rod claims that this screenshot shows Diddy engaged in sexual activities with a female minor [TMZ] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

That same November 2023, a Jane Doe also levied charges against the rapper on claims that he sexually assaulted her when she was just 17 years old. She alleged that in 2003, she was "gang raped" inside Diddy's recording studio in Manhattan by the rapper, his friend Harve Pierre, and an unidentified third man.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Zack Orji is alive — AGN president shuts down death rumours

Zack Orji is alive — AGN president shuts down death rumours

RHOLagos star Chioma Goodhair reveals how she became business-oriented

RHOLagos star Chioma Goodhair reveals how she became business-oriented

This is singer Joeboy's biggest red flag in a girlfriend

This is singer Joeboy's biggest red flag in a girlfriend

Rema's 'Raves & Roses' receives highest certification in France

Rema's 'Raves & Roses' receives highest certification in France

Rita Edochie tells Nigerians to stop questioning death of Nollywood stars

Rita Edochie tells Nigerians to stop questioning death of Nollywood stars

RHOLagos Chioma Goodhair just spilt everything about her fashion inspiration

RHOLagos Chioma Goodhair just spilt everything about her fashion inspiration

Burna Boy makes history as 'I Told Them' surpasses 400 million streams

Burna Boy makes history as 'I Told Them' surpasses 400 million streams

Rapper Diddy's homes raided as part of sex trafficking investigation

Rapper Diddy's homes raided as part of sex trafficking investigation

Kim Kardashian reveals real reason she divorced Kanye West

Kim Kardashian reveals real reason she divorced Kanye West

Pulse Sports

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Solidstar back in the groove with latest single 'Wena' [Instagram/OfficialSolidstar]

I couldn't eat or sleep - Solidstar recounts battle with drug addiction

Cardi B

Cardi B confesses fear of social media backlash paralysed her career

Phyna says that her upbringing was a very 'no gree for anybody' situation [Instagram/Unusual Phyna]

Former 'BBNaija' winner Phyna explains why she 'no dey gree for anybody'

Nollywood actor Emeka Ike welcomes new baby on his birthday

Nollywood actor Emeka Ike welcomes new baby on his birthday