Rapper Diddy's homes raided as part of sex trafficking investigation

On Monday, March 25, 2024, viral videos showed Homeland Security Investigations agents conducting their operations in the 17,000-square-foot mansion. His sons were also seen being taken out of the premises in handcuffs, but the rapper was nowhere to be found.

Two law enforcement officials told the Associated Press that the Federal Homeland Security Investigations agents and other law enforcement were conducting searches of the properties as part of a sex trafficking investigation. However, the officials were not authorised to publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation. It was also not clear whether Combs was the target of the investigation.

According to People Magazine, Diddy's private plane travelled from California to Antigua. On Sunday evening, the jet was tracked departing the Sacramento Executive Airport and then landed at Palm Springs International Airport about an hour later.

One hour after that, his plane took off from Palm Springs and landed at the Los Angeles-based Van Nuys Airport. Then on Monday morning around 9am the plane departed the California airport and landed in Antigua.

While it remains unclear whether he was on the jet, Diddy was spotted pacing at the Miami airport after the raids took place.

It is worthy of note that the musician has faced multiple civil lawsuits over alleged sexual assault and sex trafficking.

This started after his ex-girlfriend Cassie, accused him of rape and repeated physical abuse during their relationship. In the document, Cassie also alleged that the abuse was often witnessed by his workers.

His team denied the allegations and settled with Cassie out of court.

