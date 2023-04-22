The sports category has moved to a new website.
Queen Naomi recounts bitter-sweet experience in Ooni’s palace

Nurudeen Shotayo

Queen Naomi announced her separation from Ooni of Ife back in December 2021.

Queen Naomi Silekunola [Instagram/queen_silekunolanaomi_ogunwus]

The Ondo State-born model said she had a bitter-sweet experience in her marriage to Oba Enitan Ogunwusi (Ọjájá II).

She said this in a recent interview with The Punch, in which she also disclosed that she entered the palace too innocent.

You'd recall that Queen Naomi parted ways with Ooni back in December 2021, and the announcement of their separation was greeted with shocks as no one knew of any crisis between the couple prior to that time.

Talking to the paper, Naomi said, “I am hesitant about speaking on my experiences in the palace. But in my usual way of talking, it was a bittersweet experience. Details, I will not be sharing, but it was a bitter-sweet experience.

'There were really sweet moments and there were really bitter moments. It is not yet time to talk about it because some things are meant to just teach you by yourself. I believe the messages are just for me at the moment, when God wants to enlarge and expand on it and make it a message for the whole world, then I will hear his words and talk about it.

“Lessons learned are personal and they have helped in shaping me. I am enjoying 30 so much; 30 makes me really strong. I am too innocent; I think I entered the palace too innocent and soft, but life is not like that, you have to be strong, bold and courageous.

Since her exit from the palace, the Ooni has gone on to acquire six wives and may have effectively ruled out any possibility of a reconciliation between the former lovebirds as Naomi said she can't survive "in the midst of six mature and strong women."

Nurudeen Shotayo

