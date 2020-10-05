Over the last few years, Nigerians have raised alarm over the exploitation and killings of its young citizens by men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

The harassment and sometimes gruesome murders committed by the men of the special unit in the Nigeria Police Force has continued to give Nigerians sleepless nights.

These fierce-looking law officers have not only harrassed ordinary Nigerians as some of your favourite celebrities have had their fair share of their humiliation.

On our list this week, we will be sharing with you guys some of your favourite celebrities who have been harassed or arrested by men of SARS.

1. Dr Sid

Dr Sid was harassed by men of SARS back in 2018 [Instagram/IamDrSid]

Nigerian singer Dr Sid has had his fair share of the public humiliation meted on Nigerians by men of SARS. In 2018, the music star was harassed and humiliated by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

The singer was driving along the popular Lekki-Epe expressway when he was pulled over by the overzealous policemen. The SARS officers then seized his phone and almost physically assaulted him, but for the intervention of former label mate, ReekadoBanks, and comedian Basketmouth.

2. Do2dtun

The On-Air personality was stopped along the road over the colour of his hair and was only released on self recognition [Instagram/Do2dtun]

One of Nigeria's most influential On-Air Personality, Dotun was in 2018, harassed by the same unit of police officers.

Dotun, who took to his Twitter page to write about his frustrations in the hands of the special police unit, revealed how he was stopped because of his hair which we all know has a signature colour.

"SARS kuku catch me finally cos of my hair. My ID saved me. It was so funny. They were so convinced they've caught a yahoo boy. 6 fully armed men but one was aware. He said "Do2dtun abi" I replied "Yes"... he said "Dey go, I sabi you"..." breath in and out".

3. Praiz

Praiz in 'Me and you' official video

Another celebrity who has also encountered a not so funny experience in the hands of SARS is the singer, Praiz. The singer was on his way to the end of year party organised by his record label by in December 2017, when he was stopped by the police officers along the Lekki-Epe expressway.

According to THE NET, the singer's phone was smashed by the officers when he tried to record the event as he was assaulted and later arrested.

4. CDQ

Popular Nigerian singer, CDQ shared his very disturbing experience in the hands of men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad also known as SARS [Instagram/CdqOlowo]

In the case of rapper CDQ, the SARS officers almost shot him. According to him, they threatened to shoot him and the members of his convoy, boasting that there won't be any consequences for their actions.

"The Head in-Charge should give proper training to these people... I had a terrible encounter with some illiterate Sars on Friday @ Osapa London Lekki by the Shoprite Road threatening to shoot everyone in my convoy including Myself and openly said nothing will happen 🙆‍♂️," he wrote.

"That they don’t care about anybody 🤦‍♂️ scaring young girls and boys with guns... the incident still baffles me till now 🤔 I’ve never in my entire life seen such happening in any other Countries... Just only in Nigeria 🇳🇬 why to molest people anyhow with guns ??? @nigerianpoliceforce."

5. Jhybo

Jhybo

In 2018, rapper, Jhybo was not only harassed by the men of SARS but also arrested. The rapper to his Twitter page where he narrated what transpired between the police and himself.

"Yesternight I was held by Sars men, along “Oba Akran” after he forcefully checked my phone n found this pic.. he said “ I’m gonna hold you cus u carrying Rifle n wearing khaki”.. I was like can u see I was on set shooting my m/video, yet he won't allow me go..... senseless !!!" he tweeted.

6. Ikechukwu

According to the rapper, he was kidnapped by men of SARS [Instagram/OfficialIkechukwu]

Another celebrity who has had a harrowing experience with the men of SARS is rapper, Ikechukwu. In 2019, the rapper said he was kidnapped by men of the special police unit.

It didn't end there as he went on to reveal how they threatened to kill him not before taking all the money in his ATM card.

"Was kidnapped by sars last night. Two mins away from my house, taken to Lagos island and made to exhaust my atm allowance or I would be killed and no one would know...Not by armed robbers. But when u are robbed and they are armed fully, 5 ak-47's. Blows to the head and bundled into a vehicle. Isn't it the same thing?" he said.

"And then after u will now tell me our govt is working. Things are in place. Bla Bla. Let me tell u now straight up. I don't care who u are if u are rolling solo in this town and sars get u. Day or night. If they get ur phone. It's over for u. They don't have names or numbers on their uniforms.

7. Zoro

In Zoro's case, the police officers fired shots at him and his crew [Instagram/ZoroSwagBag]

While some celebs were arrested or harassed, Zoro was shot at by men of SARS in 2018. In a series of tweets on his Twitter page on Saturday, September 15, the rapper revealed how he almost lost his life to the men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad.

He also shared a photo of himself looking all battered and overwhelmed.

"Sars in port Harcourt. You double-cross us, flash torch, we stop, you begin shoot? We come down you still Dey shoot? Mr Mike and wachukwu weldone.." he tweeted.