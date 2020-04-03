Princess Shyngle has shared a video on her Instagram page where cried out over what she has been going through since her fiance, Fredrick Badji got arrested.

Princess Shyngle got engaged to her fiance, Fredrick Badji in January 2020.

The actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, where she shared the video which has since gone viral.

Princess Shyngle has shared a video on her Instagram page where cried out over what she has been going through since her fiance, Fredrick Badji got arrested. [Instagram/PrincessShyngle]

In the video, the actress said she is presently struggling with her family and friends, not in support of her at the moment. She went on to slam those who thought she was coming online to reveal her struggles for clouts.

"My man is in jail, I'm going through all these, I have been by myself for months. I'm struggling, I'm paying my bills, I'm going through it. And anybody saying I am doing it for views? or for followers...fuck you! Because if I really wanted followers I ould have been butt naked right now and twerking," she said.

"I could have ten million times of the followers that I'm having right now. Now I'm sharing my fucking story. I know my story is going to save somebody. It took a lot of courage in me because I'm the only one in this. Nobody is in support of me, not my family not my friends, nobody.

ALSO READ: Who is Princess Shyngle? All you need to know about the actress

It would be recalled that Princess Shyngle and Fredrick Badji got engaged in Jan 2020.

The Ghanaian movie star took to her Instagram page on Sunday, January 19, 2020, where she shared a video of her beautiful engagement ring.

It didn't end there as she went on to write about how she met her soon to be husband. Interestingly, the young lucky man had slid into her DM with a very impressive approach