Princess Shyngle is getting married soon to her heartthrob, Fredrick Badji, as she shares a video of her beautiful engagement ring.

The Ghanaian movie star took to her Instagram page on Sunday, January 19, 2020, where she shared s video of her beautiful engagement ring. She went on to caption the photo with a very inspiring post that you all have to read.

"Started from the dm 💃🏽💍❤️ God thank you for blessing me with such a loving, caring, handsome hot chocolate 🍫, shy, God-fearing, calm and amazing husband ❤️🙏🏽❤️ I’m blessed to have you @fredericbadji1 ❤️ Thank you Instagram for making my dream man find me 🤣💃🏽❤️ ladies start replying your DM’s oh 🙏🏽💃🏽," she wrote.

It didn't end there as she went on to write about how she met her soon to be husband. Interestingly, the young lucky man had slid into her DM with a very impressive approach and we guess that's why he is walking down the aisle with the beautiful actress soon.

"Only my real followers will remember this 😂🤣 8 months ago I posted this dm ☝🏽on my page from a total stranger and it caught my attention because it was the sweetest dm I ever received even though the person that sent it didn’t have a profile pic or a single picture on his page, I decided to screenshot the dm post it on my IG and asked my amazing followers to advise me if I should reply the dm or ignore it do y’all remember 🤣😂🤣 80% of y’all said I should reply the dm 🤣😂 well I replied and 5 months after that dm he proposed 💍❤️🥰 and I’m about to be a wifey to the man I dreamt about all my life ❤️ @fredericbadji1."

Congratulations to Princess Shyngle and her hubby, Fredrick Badji, as they plan to walk down the aisle. [Instagram/PrincessShyngle]

Congratulations to Princess Shyngle and her hubby, Fredrick Badji, as they plan to walk down the aisle. It would be recalled that a few weeks ago, she had openly apologised to her boyfriend for embarrassing him.

The apology...

The Ghanaian actress made this known via her Instagram page on Sunday, December 1, 2019, where she shared an adorable photo of her boyfriend and herself. According to her, even though her boyfriend doesn't care about the apology, she is sorry for embarrassing him and his family. [Instagram/PrincessShyngle]

The Ghanaian actress made this known via her Instagram page on Sunday, December 1, 2019, where she shared an adorable photo of her boyfriend and herself. According to her, even though her boyfriend doesn't care about the apology, she is sorry for embarrassing him and his family.

"A while ago I did something very stupid and extremely wrong just because I was angry, mad, bad temper and was simply not thinking. I got it all wrong and accused him wrongly then posted a video of him crying and threatening himself just to embarrass him and ridicule him, that was childish of me and I don’t think I can ever forgive myself for doing that. I am here today to apologize to my man, my family, my followers and friends for my actions, from the bottom of my heart I’m sorry, even though my man said he doesn’t care I know that I was wrong and I’m owning up to it," she wrote.

The Ghanaian actress made this known via her Instagram page on Sunday, December 1, 2019, where she shared an adorable photo of her boyfriend and herself. According to her, even though her boyfriend doesn't care about the apology, she is sorry for embarrassing him and his family. [Instagram/PrincessShyngle]

It didn't end there as she went on to thank everyone who took out time to call her during that period.