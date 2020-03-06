Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were all smiles as they attended a fundraising award in the United Kingdom.

The couple made their first official joint outing since the Duchess of Sussex’s return to the U.K. at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

It rained heavily as the couple walked into the venue of the awards.

Meghan and Harry made it easy for the paparazzi to get some of the best angles of photos ever- trust us when we say the couple looked like movie stars from a yet to be released movie.

They looked just as stunning from the back, with their silhouettes taking shape in front of the light.

The annual Endeavour Fund Awards celebrates the achievements of those veterans injured in service who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s appearance marks the first of several royal duties they will fulfill in the coming days as they complete the last of their royal duties.

It would be recalled that in January 2020, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle shocked the world when they announced that they would be stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

The couple announced the shocking news via their official Instagram page on Wednesday, January 8, 2019.

According to them, they would be stepping aside a d moving to North America.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in 2018 at a star-studded wedding held in England. They welcomed their first child, Archie back in 2019.