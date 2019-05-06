Good news guys as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed their first child together and social media cant keep calm.

The news of the arrival of the baby was announced on Monday, May 6, 2019, by the official Twitter handle of the royal family. According to CNN, the baby was born a few minutes ago. The official Twitter page of the royal family also announced the delivery of the baby.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs. The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz and The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth," the tweet read.

The mother and child are reportedly doing very well as at the time of breaking this news. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in 2018 in a star-studded wedding held in England.

Pulse Nigeria

The news of the couple expecting their first child first broke in 2018 during their visit to Australia and the world was pretty excited about the news.

When the pregnancy was announced

Pulse Nigeria

Back in October 2018, it was revealed that Meghan Markle was expecting her child with husband, Prince Harry. The good news was shared on Twitter on Monday, October 15, 2018, by the royal family's official account, Kensington Palace.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," the tweet read.

They went to thank everyone for supporting and the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, saying they are delighted to announce the good news.

Pulse Nigeria

"Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public," they concluded.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are married!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in May 2018 in a very beautiful and colourful ceremony. The royal couple was proclaimed husband and wife by the Archbishop of Canterbury in at the St. George's Cathedral in Windsor Castle. before they will travel through the town in an open-topped carriage.

Actress Markle, 36, looked every bit the radiant bride in a wedding dress by designer Clare Waight Keller, the first female Artistic Director at French fashion house Givenchy. Prince Harry, 33, alongside his brother and best man, Prince William also looked great in his excellently cut frock coat uniform of the Blues and Royals.

Jack Taylor/Getty Images

The couple, their loved ones, and their guests [see here for the celebs and VIPs invited] will continue celebrations after the couple’s scheduled travel through the town in an open-topped carriage.

Harry took his bride's hand and told her: 'You look amazing' and said 'Thank you, pa' after his father Prince Charles walked her down the aisle of St George's Chapel, Windsor.