The personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media, Bashir Ahmad has called out Lola Omotayo-Okoye for demanding to know the whereabout of Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to the president.

Lola Omotayo-Okoye who is a renowned public relations specialist and wife of music star, Peter Okoye, had released a video via her Instagram page, insisting that Nigerians need to know the whereabout of the chief of staff.

The personal assistant to the president took to his Twitter page on Friday, April 3, 2020, where he called out the PR guru.

The personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media, Bashir Ahmad has called out Lola Omotayo-Okoye for demanding the whereabout of Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to the president. [Instagram/BashirAhmad]

"Though I really don’t know who this Lola is, but someone close to her should pls tell her to leave Abba Kyari to recuperate in peace, he’s in Lagos & responding well to treatment. If it’s caring she should also use the same energy to ask the whereabouts of other #COVID19 patients," he tweeted.

Ahmad's tweet is coming barely twenty-four hours after Lola Omotayo-Okoye had posted a video on her Instagram page insisting that Nigerians would love to know where the COS is getting treated.

In the video, Okoye said she was surprised that the Lagos state commissioner of health would come out in the public to say he doesn't know the whereabout of Kyari.

Lagos state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]

Kyari tested positive for coronavirus last week, days after he returned from Germany which is a high-risk country.

He had failed to self-isolate and took part in high-profile meetings with the president and other top government officials.

As at the time of publishing this article, Nigeria has 190 cases of coronavirus.

President Muhammadu Buhari AFP

However, 20 patients have recovered and discharged from centres where they received treatments.

The disease has also spread to 13 states in the country, but so far, only two deaths have been recorded.