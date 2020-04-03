Lola Omotayo-Okoye says the whereabouts of President Buhari's chief of staff, Abba Kyari should be made public to Nigerians.

Abba Kyari was diagnosed with the dreaded coronavirus about a week ago.

The public relations expert in a video shared via her Instagram page on Thursday, April 2, 2020, said she was surprised that the Lagos state commissioner of health would come out in the public to say he doesn't know the whereabout of Kyari.

''Guys, so the Lagos state commissioner of health just said he doesn't know Abba Kyari is currently located. Abba Kyari is President Buhari's Chief of Staff and we don't know where he is? Whether he is in Lagos receiving treatment or in Abuja at home, self-isolating, did he even go anywhere to get treatment or is he out of the country...nobody knows," she said

"How can you say you speak to him over the phone or Whatsapp and you just presumed that he is fully recovered. We need to know as Nigerians if he is fully recovered. Information is key, do not lie to us, do not keep information away from us, thank you very much.

Kyari tested positive for coronavirus last week, days after he returned from Germany which is a high-risk country.

He had failed to self-isolate and took part in high-profile meetings with the president and other top government officials.

In a statement on Sunday, March 29, Kyari revealed that the reason behind his move to Lagos is for additional tests and observation and based on medical advice.

As at the time of publishing this article, Nigeria has 190 cases of coronavirus.

However, 20 patients have recovered and discharged from centres where they received treatments.

The disease has also spread to 13 states in the country, but so far, only two deaths have been recorded.