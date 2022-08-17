RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Police spokesman says Buju has questions to answer after he boasted about spitting on officer

Odion Okonofua
Buju TYE. (EMPIRE)
Buju TYE. (EMPIRE)

This is according to the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin.

Hundeyin made this known via his Twitter page on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, while reacting to a tweet shared by the music star.

Police spokesman says Buju has questions to answer after he boasted about spitting on officer
Police spokesman says Buju has questions to answer after he boasted about spitting on officer Pulse Nigeria

"@BNXN proudly tweeted that he ‘spat in [sic] a police officer’s face and it felt so good.’ He has since deleted the tweet. The police officers will be sanctioned for their misbehavior if established, while @BNXN will surely answer for his assault on a police officer," he tweeted.

Buju had shared a tweet where he boasted about spitting on the officer.

"Spat on the police officer's face and it felt good," he tweeted.

He has since deleted the tweet.

The music star was involved in an altercation with men of the Nigeria Police Force on Wednesday afternoon.

In a video that has since gone viral, the singer is seen shirtless, with just his singlet, arguing and confronting the officers who apparently block his car.

It is not clear how and why the music star got into the heated argument with the law officers.

However, this is not the first time a Nigerian celebrity will be getting harassed by men of the police force.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

