At some point, the singer is seen leaving his Mercedes Benz car with one of the officers trying to enter the sedan.

One of the car's front tires was deflated - It is not clear who was behind the deflation of the tire.

It is not clear how and why the music star got into the heated argument with the law officers.

However, this is not the first time a Nigerian celebrity will be getting harassed by men of the police force.

Nigerian singer Dr Sid has had his fair share of the public humiliation meted on Nigerians by men of SARS. In 2018, the music star was harassed and humiliated by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

The singer was driving along the popular Lekki-Epe expressway when he was pulled over by the overzealous policemen.

The SARS officers then seized his phone and almost physically assaulted him, but for the intervention of former label mate, ReekadoBanks, and comedian Basketmouth.

One of Nigeria's most influential On-Air Personalities, Dotun was in 2018, harassed by the same unit of police officers.

Dotun, who took to his Twitter page to write about his frustrations in the hands of the special police unit, revealed how he was stopped because of his hair which we all know has a signature colour.

While some celebs were arrested or harassed, Zoro was shot at by men of SARS in 2018. In a series of tweets on his Twitter page on Saturday, September 15, the rapper revealed how he almost lost his life to the men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad.