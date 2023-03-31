Police arrest Portable after refusing to honour invitation

Portable was arrested on the evening of Friday, March 30, 2023, after the expiration of the 72 hour-ultimatum given to him to honour the police invitation.

This followed an incident captured in a video that has gone viral where the singer was seen fending off police officers deployed to effect his arrest at a recreational centre he owns in Ogun State.

In the video, Portable rained curses on the officers, who he claimed had no justification for storming his business centre without prior invitation.

Reacting to the development, the police authorities through the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, described the singer's behaviour as irrational and accused him of hurling insults at police officers who were carrying out their legal duty.

Confirming his arrest on Friday, March 31, 2023, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the musician had been taken to the State Headquarters of the police in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

The police spokesman said the arrest was made after the singer refused to honour five invitations by the police.

Other reports say Portable will spend the weekend in police custody before his arraignment which has been planned for Monday, April 3, 2023.