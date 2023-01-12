Peter Okoye encourages Nigerians to get their PVC and retire failed leaders

The singer also expressed, via his verified Twitter handle, that politicians have no regard for Nigerians.

Okoye urged everyone to ensure they collect their permanent voter cards.

He wrote, "Just look at the kind of people ruling our dear country, Nigeria! These politicians and failed leaders don't rate us at all! Shame. Please go and collect your PVC; let's retire them and take back our country! Enough is enough!"

'Mind what you're preaching' - Rudeboy reacts to Brymo's anti-Igbo remarks

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, has expressed his disappointment with the way many people go about promoting their candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

This is in response to the remarks made by his fellow singer, Olawale Olofooro, aka Brymo, in which the latter cancelled the Igbo tribe and its candidate from the presidential race.