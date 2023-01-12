ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Okoye encourages Nigerians to get their PVC and retire failed leaders

Babatunde Lawal

The Okoye brothers have been very vocal about the forthcoming 2023 elections.

P-square's Peter Okoye

Well-known Nigerian musician, Peter Okoye of the P-Square group, has urged Nigerians to vote out failed politicians and reclaim their country.

The singer also expressed, via his verified Twitter handle, that politicians have no regard for Nigerians.

Okoye urged everyone to ensure they collect their permanent voter cards.

He wrote, "Just look at the kind of people ruling our dear country, Nigeria! These politicians and failed leaders don't rate us at all! Shame. Please go and collect your PVC; let's retire them and take back our country! Enough is enough!"

'Mind what you're preaching' - Rudeboy reacts to Brymo's anti-Igbo remarks

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, has expressed his disappointment with the way many people go about promoting their candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

This is in response to the remarks made by his fellow singer, Olawale Olofooro, aka Brymo, in which the latter cancelled the Igbo tribe and its candidate from the presidential race.

Okoye urged him (Brymo) to mind what he preaches, as the 2023 general elections will come and go, but his comments will not be forgotten.

