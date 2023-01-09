'Mind what you're preaching' - Rudeboy reacts to Brymo's anti-Igbo remarks

This is in response to the remarks made by his fellow singer, Olawale Olofooro, aka Brymo, in which the latter cancelled the Igbo tribe and its candidate from the presidential race.

Okoye urged him (Brymo) to mind what he preaches, as the 2023 general elections will come and go, but his comments will not be forgotten.

In his words, "mind what you are preaching… Election will come and go ,we all will move on …But you decided to be a tribal bigot because you think you are getting some attention by insulting a particular region of Nigeria and some people are praising you. As an artiste, I’m only disappointed."

How did we get here?

Brymo endorsed the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, via his official Twitter account, and he said that it is not yet time for an Igbo presidency.

The alternative singer went ahead to say that he is not sorry for his comments on the Igbo presidency in another string of tweets.

He tweeted on Friday, "Dear Easterners, I’m not sorry."

On Sunday, he insulted Easterners in the country again, writing, "F*ck The Ndi Igbo!! To H*ll With It!!"