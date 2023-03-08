Pete Edochie likens living in Nigeria to having a full-time job

Edochie pressed INEC further over the outcomes of the recently concluded 2023 elections and in the video, lamented the standard of living and economic situation of the nation.

Captioning his post, he wrote "Fellow Nigerians, I have observed the events in our Nation for the past few weeks as it unfolds and I have chosen a special day like my 76th year on earth to address that in a few words.

ADVERTISEMENT

I have deduced that:

- Being a Nigerian is a full-time job

-Being a Nigerian comes with an inherent perpetual anxiety

- We need an explanation

ADVERTISEMENT

- Or is it all REALLY FOR OUR OWN GOOD?

- Was the Presidential election an ELECTION or a SELECTION?

- We need EXPLANATION as a NATION

- Chief Pete Edochie 2023."

ADVERTISEMENT