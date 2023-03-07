Pete Edochie: Everything you need to know about the veteran actor as he turns 76

As the veteran actor celebrates spending three scores and sixteen, the Pulse Celebrity Desk highlights important fractions of his life you need to know.

Early life and education

ADVERTISEMENT

The legend was born in Enugu State, Nigeria, but had his primary and secondary school education in Northern Nigeria. Edochie attended St. Patrick's College for his secondary education.

After completing his education, he worked for the Nigerian Railway Corporation before moving on to the Eastern Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation as a junior programme assistant in the late 1960s. Afterwards, he went back to school to complete a journalism and television course at the School of Journalism and Television in London.

In 1967, Edochie made his acting debut in the Nigerian television drama series 'The Village Masquerade,' which was produced by the Eastern Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation.

He played the lead role of Okonkwo in the 1987 adaptation of Chinua Achebe's novel 'Things Fall Apart,' which brought him to the forefront of the Nigerian entertainment industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Career

In the years following his breakout performance, Edochie continued to act in numerous movies and television series. He has performed in over 100 movies in a career spanning over 40 years, including popular films such as 'Igodo,' 'Mark of the Beast,' 'The Greatest Weapon,' and ' Lionheart.'

Edochie is known for his exceptional acting skills and his ability to bring his characters to life. He has a unique style that has endeared him to audiences, and his deep voice is now synonymous with his acting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Awards and Recognition

Edochie has won numerous awards and accolades throughout his career. In 2003, he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the African Movie Academy Awards, and in 2008, he was conferred with the national award of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) by the Nigerian government.

He has also received the Best Actor Award at the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards and the Best Actor in a Leading Role award at the Nigerian Entertainment Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Personal Life

Edochie married at the age of 22 to his wife, Josephine, and has six children. His son, Yul Edochie, is also a popular Nigerian actor who has followed in his father's footsteps.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Controversies

In 2005, the Actors' Guild of Nigeria placed him and several other performers like Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Nkem Owoh, Ramsey Noah, and Richard Mofe Damijo were all placed on a one-year suspension, so his career hasn't been entirely devoid of controversy. Due to their A-list star status, the actors were alleged to have received enormous payments from producers.

76 and standing strong

Edochie has played a significant role in shaping the Nigerian entertainment industry. His exceptional acting skills, unique style, and deep voice have endeared him to audiences both in Nigeria and beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT