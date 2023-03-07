ADVERTISEMENT
Pete Edochie: Everything you need to know about the veteran actor as he turns 76

Babatunde Lawal

Edochie has won numerous awards and accolades throughout his career, and his contribution to the Nigerian movie industry has been invaluable.

Pete Edochie, born on March 7, 1947, is a Nigerian actor who has become a legend in the Nigerian movie industry, also known as Nollywood. He was born in Enugu, Nigeria, and grew up in a family of six children.

As the veteran actor celebrates spending three scores and sixteen, the Pulse Celebrity Desk highlights important fractions of his life you need to know.

The legend was born in Enugu State, Nigeria, but had his primary and secondary school education in Northern Nigeria. Edochie attended St. Patrick's College for his secondary education.

After completing his education, he worked for the Nigerian Railway Corporation before moving on to the Eastern Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation as a junior programme assistant in the late 1960s. Afterwards, he went back to school to complete a journalism and television course at the School of Journalism and Television in London.

In 1967, Edochie made his acting debut in the Nigerian television drama series 'The Village Masquerade,' which was produced by the Eastern Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation.

He played the lead role of Okonkwo in the 1987 adaptation of Chinua Achebe's novel 'Things Fall Apart,' which brought him to the forefront of the Nigerian entertainment industry.

In the years following his breakout performance, Edochie continued to act in numerous movies and television series. He has performed in over 100 movies in a career spanning over 40 years, including popular films such as 'Igodo,' 'Mark of the Beast,' 'The Greatest Weapon,' and ' Lionheart.'

Edochie is known for his exceptional acting skills and his ability to bring his characters to life. He has a unique style that has endeared him to audiences, and his deep voice is now synonymous with his acting.

Edochie has won numerous awards and accolades throughout his career. In 2003, he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the African Movie Academy Awards, and in 2008, he was conferred with the national award of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) by the Nigerian government.

He has also received the Best Actor Award at the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards and the Best Actor in a Leading Role award at the Nigerian Entertainment Awards.

Edochie married at the age of 22 to his wife, Josephine, and has six children. His son, Yul Edochie, is also a popular Nigerian actor who has followed in his father's footsteps.

In 2005, the Actors' Guild of Nigeria placed him and several other performers like Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Nkem Owoh, Ramsey Noah, and Richard Mofe Damijo were all placed on a one-year suspension, so his career hasn't been entirely devoid of controversy. Due to their A-list star status, the actors were alleged to have received enormous payments from producers.

Edochie has played a significant role in shaping the Nigerian entertainment industry. His exceptional acting skills, unique style, and deep voice have endeared him to audiences both in Nigeria and beyond.

As he celebrates his 76th birthday, we wish him many more years of good health and success.

