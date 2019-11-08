Today Friday, November 8, 2019, is Paul Okoye's wife, Anita's birthday and he is celebrating her with some adorable word.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Friday, November 8, 2019, where he shared a photo of his adorable wife and captioned it with a very beautiful message.

"Happy special birthday to the one and only love of my life ❤️😘🥰😍 @anita_okoye ❤️ Mama ejima ❤️ I love you ❤️ we all love you ❤️ Blessings always 🙏," he wrote.

Let's all wait and see how the day goes as we just might see another surprise birthday gift or party...the Okoyes can do anything.

Anita Okoye and Paul Okoye have been married for five years and have three kids including a set of twins, Nathan and Nadia. [Instagram/AnitaOkoye]

When they welcomed their twins

Paul Okoye announced the good news on, Sunday, July 9, 2017, on his Instagram account. "God!! Na me be dis!!?...#twins #papaejima #babaibeji #babayanbiu #doubledouble what else can I say God we thank you now the house is complete full house soon let me come and be going to #church" he wrote.

The new set of twins in the Okoye family were delivered in Atlanta, USA.

Paul and Anita Okoye's twins, Nathan and Nadia [Instagram/AnitaOkoye]

Back in March 2017, Pulse broke the news that Paul Okoye and his wife were expecting twins. An insider who is close to the couple told Pulse that Anita should be four or five months along and will be having her twins in the United States.