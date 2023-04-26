The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

P-Square foresaw Wizkid's rise to prominence in the music industry years ago

Babatunde Lawal

The brothers also talked about their importance and significance to the music industry, which they dominated at the time.

PSquare (Spotify)
PSquare (Spotify)

Recommended articles

Speaking on DW's 'The 77 Podcast' latest episode with his brother Paul, Peter recounted the role he played during the Grammy-award-winning superstar's early career.

Peter shared that he never underestimated Wizkid during his early days and always held high hopes for him. He mentioned that he had criticised journalists who dismissed Wizkid as an up-and-coming artist, confidently stating that Wizkid would eventually take over the industry.

P-Square
P-Square Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

In his words, “We [P-Square] were never the type of artistes that looked down on anybody. If you remember, there was a video that went viral where it was P-Square concert and Wizkid was opening for us. So, they [reporters] kept on interviewing only P-Square and we were like, okay, guys, hold on. What about him? They said… I said no, this guy is going to take over tomorrow.”

Also on the same podcast, speaking on their impact on the game, Paul said, "Don’t forget who dominated the [music] industry for a long time. We [PSquare] held it down for nearly 13,14 years. We were there. Up there. In fact, we started doing traveling around the world, doing the stadiums, doing everything. People fainting, people crying. Signing multimillion dollars deals."

Wizkid has emerged as one of the biggest stars in Nigeria and, by extension, Africa. With many accolades under his belt, he currently sits as the top-streamed African artist on Spotify, amassing a staggering four billion streams. Notably, his hit song 'Essence', featuring Tems, has also earned the distinction of being the longest-charting Nigerian song on the prestigious US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Vin Diesel names Rema's 'Calm Down' as current favourite song

Vin Diesel names Rema's 'Calm Down' as current favourite song

Johnny Drille, Tomi Ojo star interesting love story in 'Believe Me' video

Johnny Drille, Tomi Ojo star interesting love story in 'Believe Me' video

Nigerian Idol season 8 raises the bar with TECNO as the smartphone sponsor

Nigerian Idol season 8 raises the bar with TECNO as the smartphone sponsor

Davido is coming with ‘Timeless’ tour in North America

Davido is coming with ‘Timeless’ tour in North America

'The Men's Club' returns for season 4 on Prime Video

'The Men's Club' returns for season 4 on Prime Video

P-Square foresaw Wizkid's rise to prominence in the music industry years ago

P-Square foresaw Wizkid's rise to prominence in the music industry years ago

Ini Edo speaks out on alleged affair with Empress Njamah's lover-turned-scammer

Ini Edo speaks out on alleged affair with Empress Njamah's lover-turned-scammer

Top 7 best performing Nollywood movies, TV Shows on Netflix of all time

Top 7 best performing Nollywood movies, TV Shows on Netflix of all time

Nollywood produces 280 movies in first quarter of 2023

Nollywood produces 280 movies in first quarter of 2023

Pulse Sports

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

Nigeria’s third-tier football league will use technology to develop talents

Nigeria’s third-tier football league will use technology to develop talents

Atalanta vs AS Roma: Mourinho 'ready' to come out of retirement to play

Atalanta vs AS Roma: Mourinho 'ready' to come out of retirement to play

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Arsenal Women survive major scare as team plane catches fire

Arsenal Women survive major scare as team plane catches fire

Tottenham sack interim manager after 'devastating' Newcastle loss

Tottenham sack interim manager after 'devastating' Newcastle loss

Osimhen's Napoli move closer to Serie A title with dramatic win over Juventus

Osimhen's Napoli move closer to Serie A title with dramatic win over Juventus

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some Nigerian celebrities have kept gist of their separation and divorce away from the public [BellaNaija]

Pulse List: 7 Nigerian celebrities who quietly ended their marriages

Tobi Bakre speaks on fatherhood, how he met his wife

Tobi Bakre speaks on fatherhood, how he met his wife

Davido [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]

Davido escapes onstage attack at Lagos concert

Reactions as Davido and Cubana Chief Priest unfollow each other on Instagram

Davido, Cubana Chief Priest unfollow each other as fans speculate breakup