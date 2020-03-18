Oprah Winfrey has denied the rumours that her home was raided and she was arrested.

There were rumours of the media mogul's arrest on social media.

The media mogul took to her Twitter page on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, where she debunked the rumours.

"Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self-distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.🙏🏾," she tweeted.

Her tweets are coming less than 24 hours after rumours began to filter social media that she was arrested.

According to reports, she had been allegedly arrested for child trafficking.

The reactions on Twitter has filled with mixed reactions.