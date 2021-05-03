RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'One of the toughest decisions I have made was leaving my marriage' – reality TV star Venita Akpofure

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Akpofure and her ex-husband Terna Tarka separated in 2019.

Nollywood movie star Venita Akpofure [Instagram/VenitaAkpofure]

Nigerian reality TV star Venita Akpofure has revealed that one of the toughest decisions she has ever made is leaving her marriage.

The mother of two made this known during a chat with Punch.

"One of the toughest decisions I have made was leaving my marriage. It became known to the public about seven months after I had moved out of my matrimonial home. I am grateful that I had a great support system that really helped me through that period," she said.

Reality TV star Venita Akpofure [Instagram/VeeZeeBayBeh]
Reality TV star Venita Akpofure [Instagram/VeeZeeBayBeh] Pulse Nigeria

"Being a single mother is not easy, especially if ones work a lot. I had to multi-task to make sure I’m there for my kids. I don’t consider being in the limelight as a fulfilment. Fulfilment, for me, comes from within, which is when I am meeting personal goals and providing for my kids.”

It would be recalled that Akpofure announced her separation from her ex-husband, Terna Tarka back in 2019.

Venita Akpofure and ex hubby, Terna Tarka with one of their daughters [LindaIkeji]
Venita Akpofure and ex hubby, Terna Tarka with one of their daughters [LindaIkeji] Pulse Nigeria

According to her, she was not in a domestically violent relationship and neither was her partner a violent person. However, they have decided to go their separate ways on a mutual term.

Akpofure and Tarka got engaged in 2015.

They have two children together.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

