Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde turned 41 on February 7, 2019, and she got a surprise gift from her husband to mark the special day.

The movie icon took to her Instagram page on Thursday, February 7, 2019, where she shared a video of the surprise gift from her husband. Wondering what the special gifts were? Well...the veteran actress was gifted with a performance from a singer at her apartment, a balloon, and a packed gift.

An obviously excited Omotola danced while the singer performed to the admiration and cheers fro other people in the apartment. "And my day has begun...Thank you #Honeyboy assisted by @monaejasmine and #chibuzor... Thank You! #Gratefulheart 😆🌹💋🥂🎊" she captioned the video.

Happy belated birthday Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde from all of us at PULSE. Exactly a year ago, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde turned 40 and had what would remain one of the biggest celebrity birthday parties of modern times.

Omotola Jalade-Ekiende celebrates birthday in grand style with a ball (Photos)

Omotola Jalade-Ekeindes five-day event to mark her birthday climaxed with the "Omosexy Ball" which took place at the Landmark Event Center in Lagos. The event which was also themed #Omotola4Point0 which took place on Sunday, February 11, 2018, saw the creme de la creme of Nigeria society in attendance. The event kicked off with the red carpet where all the celebrities came out all looking smashing in their outfits.

Inside the beautifully decorated hall which looked every inch serene with it's black and red colors showcased the amount of time, money and detail spent in getting everything together. Tola Zee, a saxophonist welcomed the guest with his beautiful sounds, playing from the old school vibes to the new vibes, to the admiration of the crowd.

The roll call of the guest was indeed a show that Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is highly respected an viewed as one influential personality in the country. From billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote to royal fathers and high chiefs including the Esama of Benin Kingdom, Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, the list was endless.