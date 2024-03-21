ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Omah Lay refuses to pick a girl at his concert, says he wants no trouble

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He humorously suggested dancing with a male fan instead.

Omah Lay thrills fans at his concert
Omah Lay thrills fans at his concert

Recommended articles

A viral video shows the singer on stage glancing through the crowd, looking for a lady to dance with him for his hit song "Bend You." "I want to pick a girl from the crowd," he said.

Upon spotting a concert goer he asked her, "Are you with your boyfriend? I don't want trouble," after which screams erupted from the crowd.

"Maybe I should pick a boy instead," he added in between laughter. He then picked another lady from the crowd to dance with.

ADVERTISEMENT

His comment comes in response to the massive controversy at his London concert in February 2024, after he danced on stage with a female fan. The fan became the subject of controversy after leaving her boyfriend's side to dance with Omah Lay.

After suffering tremendous backlash across social media, Jessiani, the fan spoke out to debunk what she said were false narratives about her.

Omah Lay's silhouette dance with Jessiani
Omah Lay's silhouette dance with Jessiani Pulse Ghana

She stated that contrary to public perception, her boyfriend encouraged her to go up on stage after Omah Lay called her. She also stressed that she was the one who bought the tickets for them both, not her man.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meet 'The Majeek' - Afrobeats' next big music star

Meet 'The Majeek' - Afrobeats' next big music star

Nollywood actor Timini confirms he is in a relationship

Nollywood actor Timini confirms he is in a relationship

OdumoduBlvck, Made Kuti, others to perform at Alte Culture Fest this Easter!

OdumoduBlvck, Made Kuti, others to perform at Alte Culture Fest this Easter!

Iyanya says he endorsed Yvonne Nelson's book not knowing he was in it

Iyanya says he endorsed Yvonne Nelson's book not knowing he was in it

Omah Lay refuses to pick a girl at his concert, says he wants no trouble

Omah Lay refuses to pick a girl at his concert, says he wants no trouble

The use of religious symbolism by musicians: artistic expression or abuse?

The use of religious symbolism by musicians: artistic expression or abuse?

NFVCB wants to be known for classification of Nollywood films, not censorship

NFVCB wants to be known for classification of Nollywood films, not censorship

I thought I was going to die - Abimbola Craig on her post-surgery experience

I thought I was going to die - Abimbola Craig on her post-surgery experience

Iyanya narrates how a social media troll inspired the title of his new album

Iyanya narrates how a social media troll inspired the title of his new album

Pulse Sports

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Solidstar thanks his support system for helping him get through his overdose [Instagram/OfficialSolidStar]

After struggle with alcohol and smoking Solidstar reveals he's working on new music

Ruger calls for peace in Israel following recent declaration of war. [Instagram/Rugerofficial]

Singer Ruger speaks on jealousy in the Nigerian music industry

Solidstar back in the groove with latest single 'Wena' [Instagram/OfficialSolidstar]

I couldn't eat or sleep - Solidstar recounts battle with drug addiction

Cardi B

Cardi B confesses fear of social media backlash paralysed her career