Nigerian actor Dan Nkoloagu has died.

The death of the movie star was announced by his son Dan Nkoloagu Jnr.

According to him, the movie veteran passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021.

Sharing a photo of the veteran actor on his hospital bed, the bereaved son wrote: "IT WAS A BLACK FRIDAY FOR US YESTERDAY as my Dad left us without saying goodbye."

Until his death, Nkoloagu had starred in several Nigerian movies.

He was famous for always playing the role of a chief priest and native doctor in several movies.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.