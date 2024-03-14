ADVERTISEMENT
Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli's son ties the knot with Canadian lover

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The happy couple got engaged in January 2024.

Actress Omoni Oboli, her husband, her son and her new daughter in Law [Instagram/Omoni Oboli]
Actress Omoni Oboli, her husband, her son and her new daughter in Law [Instagram/Omoni Oboli]

The actress who shared the news on her Instagram page, posted pictures from the joyous event, expressing her joy and gratitude.

Standing next to her husband, Nnamdi, and the new couple, Oboli was stylishly dressed in a flowing, beaded sky-blue lace gown whilst holding a customised traditional hand fan spelling out her name.

Her caption read, "God did!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾It was a cold winter evening but it was very warm in our hearts 😍😍😍 We had the most beautiful wedding ever with close family and friends. Still reeling from the beauty of that day 😍 Thank you Jesus ❤️Presenting the latest Mr and Mrs Oboli 💃🏻🙏🏾Welcome to our world @marelleoboli love you so much my baby girl."

The Oboli's [Instagram/Omoni Oboli]
The Oboli's [Instagram/Omoni Oboli] Pulse Nigeria

Her next post showed the Oboli family, including the newest addition - the blushing bride. The second picture in the post showed Tobe with his new in-laws, all sporting wide smiles.

The actress doted on her new daughter-in-law saying, "God is too good to us 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾He’s blessed us with my first daughter and she’s perfect in every sense. Welcome home @marelleoboli 😍😍😍😍Our family portrait looks way better with you in it."

In the spirit of celebration, Oboli gave her followers a better look at her show-stopping attire.

"You can call me MOTHER OF THE GROOM 🔥🔥🔥We had the best time ever! Never enjoyed an event the way I enjoyed our children’s wedding. My outfit was indeed a show-stopper! Every single person complimented it!" her caption read.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

