Today Wednesday, April 22, 2020, is Omoni Oboli's birthday and her husband, Nnamdi has a lot of adorable things to say about her.

Omoni Oboli is one of Nigeria's biggest movie stars with over two decades in the industry.

The medical doctor took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, where he penned down a very cut message for his wife.

Nnamdi and Omoni Oboli [Instagram/NnamdiOboli]

"Happy Birthday my darling 🎂🎈🎊🎁 This is another day in the year I can’t help but cherish so much. 🎊 It tickles, it’s exciting, it’s exhilarating to see and enjoy this Warri beauty with a tender touch. Most days go unnoticed and even forgotten basking in the sweetness of you.😘 But this day my darling is impossible to pass off without noticing as we always do," he wrote.

"You’re sweet, you’re kind, you’re fierce, you’re pure energy, and did I say loving 🥰. I could just see your face at the very moment you read the last line blushing 😊. If I could make that smile stay on your face all day, that would definitely make my day. 🥳 I love you and I cherish you and I pray God’s favour and blessings adorn your way. 😍

Nnamdi and Omoni with their kids, Gozi, Chizi and Tobe [Instagram/NnamdiOboli]

"Because right here and always you’ve made me feel better than a thousand men. 💪🏽 Oh, I can’t thank God enough for creating a home with you that’s always felt like a playpen. 💃🏽🕺🏽 #HappyBirthdayDarling #YourHusbandLovesYou.

Omoni Oboli [Instagram/OmoniOboli]

Oboli is a Nigerian actress, scriptwriter, film director, producer, and a trained digital filmmaker.

She got married to Nnamdi back in 2000 and they have there cute sons, Gozi, Chizi and Tobe Oboli.