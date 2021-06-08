Nollywood actor Yemi Solade applauds Twitter ban in Nigeria, says platform insulted Buhari

According to the movie veteran during a chat with GoldmyneTV, the social media platform went too far by insulting the president of the country, Muhammadu Buhari.

"I think Twitter went too far by insulting the President of Nigeria and by extension, insulting all of us, some 200 million Nigerians, the most populous black nation on earth. I think the 45% of subscribers make Twitter very thick," he said.

"This is not the first time Twitter will be trying to humiliate Nigerians. It happened to Pastor Chris Oyakhilome some time ago. The white supremacist should be cubbed sometimes."

According to the movie star, Twitter has been used to foment trouble and anarchy in the country.

"As much as I am of the opinion that everybody has the right of expression of thoughts but then when a platform is used to want to foment trouble, to want to foment anarchy then there should be rules regulating such practices but in this case, a lot happens on Twitter," he added.

"I will want to align with the school of thought that Twitter wasn't really helping. Nigeria has many issues to contend with and Twitter wasn't really helping the country. Most of the posts were far far too negative especially hitting the government of Nigeria. On a wider scale, it really trampled on the fundamental human rights of Nigerians."

Pulse Nigeria

It would be recalled that the federal government suspended the social media platform on Friday, June 4, 2021.