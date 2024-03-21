ADVERTISEMENT
Nollywood actor Timini confirms he is in a relationship

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He also says that he is working on being more available to spend time with his partner.

Nollywood bad boy Timini says that he has a girlfriend[Instagram/_timini]
Nollywood bad boy Timini says that he has a girlfriend[Instagram/_timini]

The actor disclosed this on Hawa Magaji's latest YouTube video which was about love and love languages. Magaji noted that her love language is quality time, after which she asked Timini his.

In response, he said, "My strongest love language is acts of service, and words of affirmation too because I'm a good talker."

Timini acknowledged that his career path serves as a hindrance to his love life because of his demanding work schedule.

"For me, because I'm very busy, it's not very realistic for me to focus on quality time so I feel like that is something I'm working on. I told myself that this year I want to be more available so that I can now spend quality time with my partner," he added.

Astonished by his revelation, Magaji asked Timini if he had a girlfriend which he confirmed.

'Yes, I actually do. I said it. I think I'm in love," he said. "In order to be a better boyfriend you have to be available because no matter how you try to explain and how you compensate with material things. There is really nothing like that presence."

In a previous interview with YouTuber Kamsi Nnamani, Timini similarly highlighted his issues juggling both work and romance, adding that his previous attempts failed.

He said, "If anybody had told me that I would be 36 and single, I wouldn't have believed it. "I have chosen a selfish route and I really just focus on it because I've given myself and my time to relationships in the past and it's never really worked out. It always ends up being sort of a distraction or something that pulls me back, either their bad behaviour or my bad behaviour, you know? Nobody is perfect, you get me."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

