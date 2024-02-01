ADVERTISEMENT
Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji celebrates 40 with new Instagram photos

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

"40 years of being alive," he said in one of his posts.

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji is a year older today [Instagram/adedimejilateef]
The thespian took to his Instagram to mark the occasion, posting several pictures. In one of the posts, Adedimeji was dressed in a classy brown suit and black trousers. His caption expressed his gratitude saying, "40 years of being alive. God, I’m grateful. 1st of February baby."

Adedimeji's fans and followers took to his comment section to celebrate him, wishing him a happy birthday and praying for him. Celebrities also sent in their goodwill to the veteran on his special day.

Actor Kunle Remi said: "Happy birthday icon... God bless you. May this season be the best yet."

Adedimeji's wife, Adebimpe Oyebade, also took to her Instagram to pen a heartfelt message, expressing her love and appreciation for her husband.

In her post, Adebimpe wrote: "To my husband @adedimejilateef, You have inspired me, impressed me, supported me, loved me, pissed me off, prayed for me, cried with me, laughed with me... Doing life with you Abdul is the best decision ever."

She went on to convey her deep love for him and wished him a happy birthday, saying, "Sometimes it’s hard to find words to tell you how much you mean to me, even tho I might not say it enough. I hope that you know I appreciate all you do for us. Richly blessed is how I feel having a husband like you babe. Today, on your birthday I just want to let you know that you mean the world to me, HAPPY BIRTHDAY ADE MI . I LOVE YOU so much okomi @adedimejilateef."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

