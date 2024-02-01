Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji celebrates 40 with new Instagram photos

The thespian took to his Instagram to mark the occasion, posting several pictures. In one of the posts, Adedimeji was dressed in a classy brown suit and black trousers. His caption expressed his gratitude saying, "40 years of being alive. God, I’m grateful. 1st of February baby."

Adedimeji's fans and followers took to his comment section to celebrate him, wishing him a happy birthday and praying for him. Celebrities also sent in their goodwill to the veteran on his special day.

Actor Kunle Remi said: "Happy birthday icon... God bless you. May this season be the best yet."

Adedimeji's wife, Adebimpe Oyebade, also took to her Instagram to pen a heartfelt message, expressing her love and appreciation for her husband.

In her post, Adebimpe wrote: "To my husband @adedimejilateef, You have inspired me, impressed me, supported me, loved me, pissed me off, prayed for me, cried with me, laughed with me... Doing life with you Abdul is the best decision ever."