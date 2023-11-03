ADVERTISEMENT
Lateef Adedimeji wants to tell authentic Nigerian stories with new studio

Inemesit Udodiong

The actor plans to produce culturally inspired titles with his studio.

Partnering with his wife, Bimpe Adedimeji, these two are set to tell authentic Nigerian stories with AL Notions Studios.

First established in the first quarter of 2021, the studio will produce movies that portray Nigerian heritage and culture in the best way possible.

After working on numerous productions over the years and gathering an impressive fan base together, the couple is ready to take things a step further.

On what to expect from the studio, Adedimeji said, "I am an advocate of ile lati ko eso re ode, the world needs to see how rich we are in culture. A lot of the new generation don’t even know our stories and how a lot came to be. We are set to tell a lot of our stories to our people and the world at large. In 2024, something big is coming. It’s the start of something new and something special for AL Notion Studios, and we can’t wait to share it with the world".

Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe celebrate wedding anniversary in adorable style
Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe celebrate wedding anniversary in adorable style Pulse Nigeria

According to his personal and professional partner, Bimpe, the plan for the studio is to focus on authentic storytelling.

In her words, "It’s been a long time coming for us; we’ve patiently stayed and watched on from behind the scenes, did our homework, and made sure every step we’re taking is the right step. AL Notion Studios is driven by the main focus of telling the best Nigerian stories to the world in the best way possible".

AL Notion Studios promises to produce exciting projects soon as well as collaborate with established studios starting next year.

Inemesit Udodiong

