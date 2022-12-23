ADVERTISEMENT
Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe celebrate wedding anniversary in adorable style

Babatunde Lawal

What could be more beautiful than putting out a love song celebrating your partner?

Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe celebrate wedding anniversary in adorable style
Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe celebrate wedding anniversary in adorable style

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji has released a heartwarming song for his wife, Mo Bimpe, in celebration of their wedding anniversary.

The actor took to his Instagram page to share different pictures and videos of himself and his wife as they celebrate their second year as a couple.

In a particular post, he shared a beautiful video of him and his wife seemingly on a date, with his song playing in the background.

Adedimeji, in his post, thanked everyone who celebrated with them.

He wrote: “Saved the best for the last. I’m still busy giving my Madam some TLC and chocolate. Mo Nbo. Thankful to you all for celebrating with us on this great day. May Allah be pleased with you.Adebimpe @mo_bimpe I love you so much baby. Thank you Iyawo mi."

On Thursday, December 22, Adedimeji and his wife celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, the actor thanked his wife for giving him peace, making him work on himself, taking care of him, and many more things.

Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe celebrate wedding anniversary in adorable style
Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe celebrate wedding anniversary in adorable style Pulse Nigeria

Affirming his love for her, he declared that he would choose his wife over and over again.

His wife also shared interesting comments about how much she loves him and how she's glad to be with him.

Enjoy the music video:

