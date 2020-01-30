Childhood Nollywood movie star, Ifeanyi Ezeokeke is down with a strange ailment and his colleagues are appealing for help.

The movie star who became famous for his role in the Nollywood movie 'Conspiracy' is said to be down with a mysterious illness. His colleagues Diewait Ipechukwu and Ejike Okoye paid a visit to his house where they expressed their shock at the deteriorating state of his health.

Diewait Ipechukwu later took to his Facebook page where he shared a photo of the ailing actor and revealed that the actor's present situation is pathetic.

"With Ejike Okoye on a visit to Ifeanyi Ezeokeke (Ugo shave me). Very pathetic," he wrote. Ifeanyi Ezeokeke started his acting career as a child star and rose to prominence after his role in 'Conspiracy' where he got the alias 'Ugo Shave Me.'

Another actor whose career has taken a nosedive over the last decade because of his health is Ernest Asuzu. In a recent video that was shared on social media, the actor was spotted looking sick and confused.

Ernest Asuizu's failing health...

The actor had reportedly suffered a stroke in late 2015 and rumoured to have been reduced to begging for money. [Instagram/ErnestAsuzu]

In a video shared by an Instagram user, @Bolingo2014 on Monday, January 27, 2020, Ernest Asuzu is seen shirtless and looking sick but wearing a very nice hair cute and gold necklace. According to the Instagram user, Ernest Asuzu was spotted begging for financial assistance along the road.

Ernest Asuzu's career took a nosedive a few years ago after fallen ill and his recovery journey has been slower than expected. In 2018, during an interview, Asuzu noted that he kept having sex during the period he was down with the stroke, adding that he feared his wife would desert him.