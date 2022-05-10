Nkechi Blessing's ex-partner Opeyemi Falegan apologises to her on Instagram

Falegan made this known during a live chat session with media personality, Daddy Freeze.

The politician admitted that he “messed up” during his relationship with the actress.

"To my ex, Nkechi, don’t be angry. Let me tell you now, don’t be angry. I know how it feels having a guy you show to the world, saying ‘You are the love of my life, ‘my husband’, and all of a sudden the guy messed up. If I can kneel down now, I will but still I say you should not be angry," he said.

In April 2022, the former couple took to their Instagram accounts where they revealed that their union was over.

The actress gave reasons why they decided to call it quits.

According to Nkechi, her estranged hubby wanted to use her popularity for selfish reasons.

She explained that he became notorious for always begging for financial assistance to fund his foundation, a move that didn't sit well with the actress.

She also revealed that Falegan was a jobless man who would stay at home for months without doing anything.

On Falegan's part, the only reason Blessing decided to be with him was for sex and money.

Blessing later took to her Instagram page where she apologised to her fans for lying about her marital status.

"Apologies to everybody who thought I led them on by saying I was married. I am sorry. I apologise. Please forgive me," she said.