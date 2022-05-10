RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nkechi Blessing's ex-partner Opeyemi Falegan apologises to her on Instagram

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Nkechi Blessing and Opeyemi Falegan tied the knot in 2020. [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]
Nkechi Blessing and Opeyemi Falegan tied the knot in 2020. [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]

The couple had called off their relationship in April 2022.

Recommended articles

Falegan made this known during a live chat session with media personality, Daddy Freeze.

The politician admitted that he “messed up” during his relationship with the actress.

"To my ex, Nkechi, don’t be angry. Let me tell you now, don’t be angry. I know how it feels having a guy you show to the world, saying ‘You are the love of my life, ‘my husband’, and all of a sudden the guy messed up. If I can kneel down now, I will but still I say you should not be angry," he said.

In April 2022, the former couple took to their Instagram accounts where they revealed that their union was over.

The actress gave reasons why they decided to call it quits.

According to Nkechi, her estranged hubby wanted to use her popularity for selfish reasons.

She explained that he became notorious for always begging for financial assistance to fund his foundation, a move that didn't sit well with the actress.

She also revealed that Falegan was a jobless man who would stay at home for months without doing anything.

Nkechi Blessing and her hubby Opeyemi Falegan. [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]
Nkechi Blessing and her hubby Opeyemi Falegan. [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday] Pulse Nigeria

On Falegan's part, the only reason Blessing decided to be with him was for sex and money.

Blessing later took to her Instagram page where she apologised to her fans for lying about her marital status.

"Apologies to everybody who thought I led them on by saying I was married. I am sorry. I apologise. Please forgive me," she said.

The actress had, in 2021, share photos from their alleged wedding.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nkechi Blessing's ex-partner Opeyemi Falegan apologises to her on Instagram

Nkechi Blessing's ex-partner Opeyemi Falegan apologises to her on Instagram

Ifan Michael's 'Foreigner's God' acquired by Amazon Prime

Ifan Michael's 'Foreigner's God' acquired by Amazon Prime

'They are after me for demanding end to ASUU strike' - Apostle Suleman reacts to nude photos

'They are after me for demanding end to ASUU strike' - Apostle Suleman reacts to nude photos

Flip The Music's Gyakie, bags VGMA 2022, Best International Collaboration Award

Flip The Music's Gyakie, bags VGMA 2022, Best International Collaboration Award

WhiteLion shares a brand new single titled 'Gboju'

WhiteLion shares a brand new single titled 'Gboju'

Black Sherif’s “Kwaku The Traveller spends fifth week at No. 1, Young Jonn’s “Dada with Davido enters Top Ten at No. 7

Black Sherif’s “Kwaku The Traveller” spends fifth week at No. 1, Young Jonn’s “Dada” with Davido enters Top Ten at No. 7

'My first wife lied, I built my house by myself' – Mercy Aigbe’s husband Kazim Adeoti breaks silence

'My first wife lied, I built my house by myself' – Mercy Aigbe’s husband Kazim Adeoti breaks silence

Hollywood star Idris Elba's wife lands in Kenya for special assignment [Photos]

Hollywood star Idris Elba's wife lands in Kenya for special assignment [Photos]

CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' surpasses 1 billion streams on Spotify across all versions

CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' surpasses 1 billion streams on Spotify across all versions

Trending

Singer Stephanie Otobo drags Apostle Johnson Suleman again, shares d*ck photos on Twitter

Apostle Johnson Suleman and Stephanie Otobo [Instagram/ApostleJohnsonSuleman] [Instagram/StephanieOtobo]

'It feels good breaking the Internet' - Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie [Instagram/YulEdochie]

Diamond Platnumz in trouble with Nigerians for throwing shade at Burna Boy & Wizkid [Screenshot]

Diamond in trouble with Nigerians for throwing shading Burna Boy and Wizkid [Screenshot]

Pulse List: 7 Nigerian celebrities you didn't know are Muslims

Nigerian rapper Reminisce, Skit maker Taaooma and rapper CDQ [Instagram/Reminisce] [Instagram/Taaooma] [Instagram/CDQ]