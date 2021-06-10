Nkechi Blessing finally releases wedding photo with hubby as she celebrates him on his birthday
Nkechi Blessing and Opeyemi Falegan tied the knot in 2020.
The movie star shared the photo as part of activities to mark Falegan's birthday.
"I was going to write an epistle, But then again I realized Instagram didn’t bring us together😊 So I will rather say it to you directly. But still here is to wishing you Nothing but the absolute Best my King❤️ thank you for staying True to what we share and loving Dis stubborn Girl unconditionally 🤦🏻♀️ Happy Birthday Twinnie @hon_falegan_official_ ❤️❤️❤️❤️" she wrote.
She went on to caption the wedding photo with a short message;
"The day I said I do to forever."
It would be recalled that in 2020 during an interview with Punch, she talked about their wedding.
“As regards marriage, of course, it will happen this year and plans are ongoing already. However, relocating is not in my plans because I still have a vibrant career in Nigeria,” she said.
