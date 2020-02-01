Nollywood Actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has disclosed what endeared her to her US-based boyfriend, Yemi.

Recently, the actress posted the picture of her boyfriend on her Instagram page and a follower, who claimed to know Yemi commented that he would soon leave her because he’s allegedly a playboy.

However, in an interview with Punch, the actress while explaining what attracted her to her lover said, he is a very supportive and God-fearing man, adding that his father is a pastor.

“Apart from his looks which is making people think that he is irresponsible and a playboy, he is the sweetest man any woman could ever ask for. Yemi is God-fearing, caring and above all very supportive. The God-fearing part of him is because his father is a pastor.” she said.

Despite the negative comment about her boyfriend, Nkechi said she won’t take her relationship off social media.

“A relationship that is destined to crash will crash even if one keeps it off social media. Why is everyone acting like this is the first time I would be in a relationship. What of all the ones (relationships) that did not make it to Instagram? Am I married now? The most important thing is how we relate outside social media, ” she said.

On marriage, she said they are getting married this year, but won’t relocate to the US where her lover is based.

“As regards marriage, of course it will happen this year and plans are ongoing already. However, relocating is not in my plans because I still have a vibrant career in Nigeria,” she said.