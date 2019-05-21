Looks like we will be having a custody battle drama over Nipsey Hussles daughter as his baby mama and sister square things up at a court.

According to TMZ, Nipsey's sister, Samantha wants to keep full custody of the 10-year-old girl, Emani while her mum, Tanisha Foster is seeking the same rights.

Both parties were at a court on Monday, May 20, 2019, where they both to apply for the custody of Emani. The hearing was sealed but there's another date scheduled in July.

Tanisha's lawyer, Larry Lewellyn, tells TMZ he's working with Nipsey's family on a visitation schedule that will be in Emani's best interest. TMZ also reports that Tanisha left the courtroom crying.

TMZ broke the news that Samantha believes Emani's biological mother is unfit to care for the 10-year-old, and Samantha played a crucial role in helping raise her when Nipsey was alive. Samantha wrote in her petition that she wants to "ensure the continued stability for Emani and ensure that she will be able to maintain her current and ongoing relationship" with her family.

Nipsey Hussle was killed on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the front of his shop in Los Angeles by the now identified killer, Eric Holder.

Grammy-nominated US rapper Nipsey Hussle shot dead in Los Angeles

Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot in the US city of Los Angeles on Sunday, NBC News reported, citing law enforcement sources. He was alone as at the time of the incident as there were two other unidentified young men standing with him outside his shop.

Nipsey Hussle's journey was quite an interesting one as he struggled to find fame but began selling his own mixtapes, which hip-hop royalty Jay-Z once bought 100 of for $100 each.

He was nominated for Best Rap Album for "Victory Lap," his first formal album that finally dropped last February after six years of teasing, but lost out to rap's woman of the moment Cardi B.