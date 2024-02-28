ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria's problems are affecting Charly Boy's bedroom activities

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The artist also urged Nigerians to stop blaming leaders for all the issues.

Charly Boy describes Nigeria's leaders as the 'ruiners of Nigeria' [Classic FM]
Charly Boy describes Nigeria's leaders as the 'ruiners of Nigeria' [Classic FM]

Charly Boy recently appeared as a guest on The Discourse With Ken, a segment on the Classic FM radio station, where he expressed deep frustration and took responsibility for the current state of the nation.

"I am the president of all frustrated Nigerians, na me. My frustration level is very high because I've had my own portion of suffering. I'm sure the reason my p**is doesn't rise is because of the situation of this country," he said.

The singer advised Nigerians against putting the blame solely on the political leaders, whom he referred to as 'ruiners of Nigeria', and asked them to take responsibility for their slip-ups.

"In this Nigeria, our 'ruiners of Nigeria' I don't want to call them leaders, contribute to our current problems but our people don't want to hear the truth. The truth is it is high time we stopped blaming these people. If we had taken the right kind of action this wouldn't have happened," said Charly Boy.

He issued a heartfelt apology for his generation's mistakes in the past, stating that the issues currently being faced began all those years ago but nothing was done to curb them.

He said, "I want to take this opportunity to apologise on behalf of people in my generation because majority of us were missing in action. We had seen the issues coming right from the military regime, no be today. And most of us, the time that we should have done something, we didn't, now look as criminals have taken over our space and to get them out is a problem."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

