Nigeria’s Afrobeat singer Harrysong marries 30 women on the same day

In the footage, Harrysong appears among a group of women who are all dressed in traditional uniforms, which is a surefire sign that they are soon-to-be wives.

The said marriage has aroused mixed reactions as some people say it is polygamy taken to the extreme, while others don’t see anything wrong about it once the songster is well capable of catering for all the women and children who may come out of the union.

Meanwhile, in an earlier report, a 67-year-old farmer with 102 children and 568 grandchildren from 12 wives decided to hesitantly stop producing more children because he was not able to singlehandedly take care of them due to failing health and low income.

ADVERTISEMENT

Musa Hasahya is a resident of a place called Lusaka in Uganda’s capital Kampala.

He has instructed his wives to start using contraceptives to prevent them from getting pregnant and adding to the unsustainably huge family size.

“My income has become lower and lower over the years due to the rising cost of living and my family has become bigger and bigger,” he lamented in an interview with The Sun.

“I'm not having any more children. I've seen the bad financial situation and am now taking the birth control pill.”