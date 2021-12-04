The popular Instagram comedian, who was arrested on November 15, 2021, has been released from detention to serve his ‘light corrective punishment’ in the cantonment till December 15, 2021.
Nigerian Navy places Cute Abiola on one-month ‘extra duty’ for ridiculing police
The Nigerian Navy says its personnel, OSCOMP Abdulgafar Ahmad, aka Cute Abiola is currently serving a one-month punishment for ridiculing the Nigeria Police Force in one of his skits.
Naval spokesperson, Commodore Suleman Dahun confirmed the development to Punch, saying the 25-yr-old comedian was given a light punishment of a ‘one-month extra duty’ after a military trial.
“Cute Abiola has been placed on one-month extra duty after he was tried. He will be in charge of cleanship; supervising painting, electricians, carpentry, cutting of grasses, and others. He will be supervising civilians, Dahun said.
“He is no longer under detention. He has been released to move around to serve his punishment.
“Because he was detained on November 15, that one month will start counting from then, which means he is going to be engaged till December 15. By then, he will be off the extra duty.”
Explaining the meaning of ‘extra duty’, a military source, who spoke to Punch said the comedian will serve as a “Minister of Works in the Barracks” for the period of the punishment.
The source added Cute Abiola should have known better that he was not supposed to wear police uniform in his skits let alone ridicule the law enforcement agency.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng