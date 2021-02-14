American rapper Nicki Minaj's father, Robert Maraj, has died after being struck in a hit-and-run accident.

According to TMZ, the police in Nassau County, New York reported that he was walking on the road between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue on Friday, February 12, 2021, around 6 PM ET when he was hit by a vehicle heading northbound.

According to the report, the driver then fled the scene without a meaningful description from witnesses.

Nicki Minaj's dad Robert Minaj was killed by a hit and run driver [TMZ]

Robert was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The Homicide Squad is investigating the case and asking for the public's help in identifying the responsible party.

He was 64 years old.