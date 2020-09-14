The housemates were briefed with new challenging tasks from Darling themed “Black is beautiful’. The task was divided into two challenges “The darling Find Your Beautiful photoshoot’ & “The Darling Find Your Beautiful hair show’.

The housemates were divided into three groups.

Team Crochet with Neo, Dora and Laycon

Nengi, Prince & Trikkytee - Team Braids win the Darling Nigeria BBN task

Team Braids with Nengi, Prince and Trikkytee

Team Empress with Ozo, Kiddwaya and Vee

All 3 teams were challenged with styling the hair of the 3 females in the house. The male housemates in each team were required to assist in the creation of the hairstyles.

Darling supported the task with bright and cool props, backdrops and professional cameras for the housemates to use. The arena was transformed and beautifully designed into a real runway set. Did we mention the outfits? The housemates were not only given great hair to work with but dressed in beautiful outfits.

For the first phase of the task, the housemates were equipped with mood boards, props and a professional camera for the shoot. The best part of the task was each teammate was involved. The male team members had to style and direct the shoot while the female team member was engaged in modelling.

The second phase of the task included glamorous hairstyles and beautifully written spoken word poetry. Each team had to give a poetic performance of the African woman, a Darling woman in search of the beauty in her hair and style

The tasks were fun and fierce as the housemates were dedicated in delivering a show. From high ponytails to long braids, the housemates delivered in creating beautiful looks from curly passion twists to Rapunzel inspired wavy hair. But only one team could emerge as winner.

Team Braids won the task with a long ombre twist ponytail for the photoshoot task then long gold crochet braids for runway show.

See below images from the other team members.

