Nancy Isime gifts dad 6-bedroom apartment

The actress uploaded pictures of the house and expressed her happiness that she could finally finish it and give her family the keys on Monday, December 19, when she made this announcement on her Instagram page.

Isime revealed that this is one of her biggest dreams, and she is happy it has finally come to fruition.

She wrote, "Yesterday, One of my Biggest Dreams came to Fruition I ushered my daddy and family into their fully completed, finished, furnished 6 bedroom home and it gladdened my heart so much. I’ve been on this for years and I’m glad I could finally complete and hand the keys over. We also had a housewarming party with neighbors, friends and relatives in attendance, which also doubled as the part 2 of my 31st birthday celebration. Watching everyone congratulate my daddy with hugs and cheers made me grin from ear to ear."

The actress shared that this was also a way to thank her dad for letting her leave home daily at age 17 to chase her dreams of becoming a fully independent woman.

"When I asked how he felt, he said "This has added many more years to my life" amongst many other heartwarming words. This is also a way to thank my dad for letting his 17-year-old daughter leave home daily to chase her dreams of becoming a fully independent woman," the television host wrote.

Towards rounding off her caption, Isime stated that she couldn't be more grateful to God.

"At 19, I told him I was ready to live on my own and even if he had fears; he let me do me with trust that I won’t bring shame to the family. 13 years later, I’m happy I get to also fulfill one of his Life Long Dreams. I’ve prayed, envisioned and manifested this day into reality, and I couldn’t be more grateful to God."