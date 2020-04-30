Nigerian rapper, Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley is appealing to all the ladies sending him nude photos to stop as he is observing the Muslim fasting season.

The music star made this known via his Instagram page on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, where he slammed the women who have been sending him nude photos.

"Stop asking me if I'm fasting. Because it says if you are sick, pregnant, and have problems with your head or mad, those people shouldn't fast, and I don't fall into that category," he said.

Naira Marley is appealing to all the ladies sending him nude photos to stop as he is observing the Muslim fasting season. [Instagram/NairaMarley]

"To all of you that keep sending bum, stop sending me now. When I wasn't fasting you weren't sending me any nudes, stop sending me bum bum.

Since post posting that video on Instagram, a lot of his followers have been reacting to the post as most of them are finding it hilarious.

Marley is known for his controversial videos on social media which has times without numbers gotten him into trouble.

Naira Marley [Instagram/NairaMarley]

Recall the time he shared a video no social media where he slammed those calling out Internet fraudsters...we all know what followed suit.