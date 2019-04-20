On Friday, April 19, 2019, the singer in an Instagram post, implied that anyone who knows about slavery would not consider internet scam as a crime.

He wrote: ‘If u know about slavery u go know say yahoo no b crime’

Naira Marley’s comment about yahoo-yahoo is coming a week after another Nigerian singer, Simi criticized internet fraudsters asking them not to buy her CDs or watch her Youtube videos again.

Addressing fraudsters in a live Instagram video, the soft-spoken singer who just released her second album,"Omo Chalie Champagne'' went hard against internet fraudsters.

She said: “Common guys, you don’t have to like me, you don’t have to listen to my music, you don’t have to send me, but you see, I am not the enemy. I can easily sit down and pretend that nothing is wrong and just make money, smile, cheers blah blah, but the thing is, I care too much, if I didn’t give a sh*t, I wouldn’t say anything. I’ve had friends that have done Yahoo. I’ve had friends that have thought about it“.

Obviously, Naira Marley and Simi do not share the same view about yahoo-yahoo.

In 2018, Naira Marly featured Simi in his hit single, Issa goal.