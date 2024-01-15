ADVERTISEMENT
Mr Macaroni slams government over the murder of Nabeeha by kidnappers

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

"How many more Nigerians will be sacrificed on the alter of irresponsibility and recklessness?" he asked.

Mr Macaroni is one of the notable celebrity activists in Nigeria (Newsguru)
Mr Macaroni is one of the notable celebrity activists in Nigeria (Newsguru)

Taking to the microblogging app, X, the comidian expressed his sadness regarding the murder of the young Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar and condemned the killing.

"It’s so sad to hear about the death of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar. 6 sisters were kidnapped and 1 has been killed. What is the government doing to ensure that the remaining 5 are not killed? Common!!!! Where is the value for human lives in Nigeria???? How many more must die???, " he said on the app.

Mr Macaroni condemns the killing of Nigerian citizen by kidnappers [X/Mrmacaronii]
Mr Macaroni condemns the killing of Nigerian citizen by kidnappers [X/Mrmacaronii] Pulse Nigeria
In a separate tweet, Mr Macaroni charged the government to put a stop to the kidnapping and killing of innocent Nigerians.

"How many more Nigerians will be sacrificed on the alter of irresponsibility and recklessness? The life of every Nigerian matters. Irrespective of our tribe or religion. Every Nigerian Matters!!! The Government MUST rise up to the occasion and put an end to this barbarism," his tweet read.

Mr Macaroni outraged at the Nigerian government [X/Mrmacaronii]
Mr Macaroni outraged at the Nigerian government [X/Mrmacaronii] Pulse Nigeria

This comes after the report of Nabeeha's abduction alongside her father, four sisters and her cousin in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory. The kidnapping was reported to have taken place on Wednesday, January 2, 2023 after which the kidnappers released her father, Mansoor, to gather a ransom of ₦60 million for his daughters' freedom. The family began to source for funds from empathetic Nigerians who made donations to the cause.

Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar with her family [Twitter-@kabiru aminu]
Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar with her family [Twitter-@kabiru aminu] Pulse Nigeria
In a heartbreaking update, it was reported that when the kidnappers' demands weren't met at the deadline of January 12, 2023, Nabeeha was killed. The abductors then sent a location to the family for them to pick up her dead body.

Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar being laid to rest [Twitter-@Amir The Savage]
Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar being laid to rest [Twitter-@Amir The Savage] Pulse Nigeria

Nabeeha's murder sparked nationwide outrage, and has since become a trending issue across social media. Following this, many have called on the government to protect its citizens.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

