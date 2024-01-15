Mr Macaroni slams government over the murder of Nabeeha by kidnappers

Taking to the microblogging app, X, the comidian expressed his sadness regarding the murder of the young Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar and condemned the killing.

"It’s so sad to hear about the death of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar. 6 sisters were kidnapped and 1 has been killed. What is the government doing to ensure that the remaining 5 are not killed? Common!!!! Where is the value for human lives in Nigeria???? How many more must die???, " he said on the app.

In a separate tweet, Mr Macaroni charged the government to put a stop to the kidnapping and killing of innocent Nigerians.

"How many more Nigerians will be sacrificed on the alter of irresponsibility and recklessness? The life of every Nigerian matters. Irrespective of our tribe or religion. Every Nigerian Matters!!! The Government MUST rise up to the occasion and put an end to this barbarism," his tweet read.

This comes after the report of Nabeeha's abduction alongside her father, four sisters and her cousin in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory. The kidnapping was reported to have taken place on Wednesday, January 2, 2023 after which the kidnappers released her father, Mansoor, to gather a ransom of ₦60 million for his daughters' freedom. The family began to source for funds from empathetic Nigerians who made donations to the cause.

In a heartbreaking update, it was reported that when the kidnappers' demands weren't met at the deadline of January 12, 2023, Nabeeha was killed. The abductors then sent a location to the family for them to pick up her dead body.

